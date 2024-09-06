Chief Keef, the 29-year-old rap sensation known for his magnetic stage presence, has revealed new dates for his highly anticipated “A Lil Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the tour will now span 14 cities across the U.S., kicking off in San Francisco at The Midway on October 30th. Other highlights include Los Angeles on November 2nd at Hollywood Palladium, Atlanta on November 13th at Coca Cola Roxy, Philadelphia on November 19th at The Fillmore, and Brooklyn on November 23rd at Brooklyn Paramount.

Supporting Keef on all dates will be 43B signee Lil Gnar and The Glo Boyz. General ticket sales begin Friday, September 6 at 10 AM local time on ChiefKeef.com. Tickets for the previously scheduled dates will be honored.

The tour follows the release of Chief Keef’s critically acclaimed album Almighty So 2, which debuted on May 10th via 43B. The album, produced by Sosa himself, is a testament to his skills as an emcee, featuring collaborations with Sexyy Red, Quavo, G Herbo, Tierra Whack, Lil Gnar, and Ballout. Almighty So 2 earned Best New Music from Pitchfork and received “Album of the Year” nods from Rolling Stone, The FADER, and more. It also made notable chart debuts, including number three on Billboard’s Independent Albums and number 30 on the Billboard 200.

