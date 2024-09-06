Platinum-selling Chicago hip-hop star G Herbo has released his highly anticipated new project, Big Swerv, marking a significant step forward both artistically and personally. Coinciding with the release, Herbo also debuted the music video for “Candyman.”

On “Candyman,” an eerie beat and airy synths evoke the unsettling vibe of a classic horror movie score. Herbo delves deep into his emotions, pleading, “God forgive me for my sins,” and making a heartfelt confession, “At least a hundred nights I cried when I lost my twin.” The song’s tension builds as he declares in a sharp refrain, “Call me Candyman.” The music video reflects this spirit, paying homage to the iconic Chicago-set horror film Candyman.

The Big Swerv album showcases Herbo’s signature sound and versatility, featuring tracks for various moods. “Ten,” featuring Sexyy Red, stands out as a lively anthem for the ladies. “In The A” reflects his connection to Atlanta, a city that has played a pivotal role in advancing his career. Staying true to his Chicago roots, Herbo reunites with longtime collaborator Chief Keef on “No Pics.” The project also features emerging talents like Rob49, Baby Drill, and Skilla Baby on the already popular track “Shoot.”

To celebrate the release of Big Swerv, Herbo is launching a series of events in Chicago this weekend. Today, the Just Don store (170 N Sangamon) will host a special Big Swerv merch pop-up from 11 am to 5 pm, offering exclusive items available only at the store.

On Saturday, September 7, Herbo will perform at the 9th annual Tip Fest – Teens In The Park, presented by the John Walt Foundation and the Chicago Park District. This free community event will bring young fans together for a memorable hometown performance by Herbo, reinforcing his deep connection to his roots.