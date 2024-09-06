Alright so Tyrese has been on a press run of sorts over the last couple of weeks. Maybe you’ve seen some of the interviews from The Breakfast Club to Club Shay Shay and more. He’s been, well, Tyrese. But what you may not know, outside of the inter webs he has a new movie out called ”1992.”

Let’s get into the Hollywood Rundown!

‘1992’ is a gripping crime-thriller set against the backdrop of the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

The film centers on a father, Mercer, who becomes caught up in a dangerous heist while desperately trying to protect his son from criminals during the chaos that erupted after the Rodney King verdict.

In real life, what a time that was …

Snoop Dogg is an executive producer. Here’s what he said …

“1992 was a life-changing time for me, from “Deep Cover” to “The Chronic.” But as things in my life were coming together, everything in LA was coming apart. “1992” is a heist movie that really captures all of that. This movie is about an LA moment. Ariel made an outstanding film that depicts this moment in time. From my first encounter with Tyrese in “Baby Boy” to the performance in “1992,” I had to be a part of this. And it’s only fitting that the film come out under Death Row Pictures as Death Row is synonymous with LA culture in the 90’s, ya dig?”

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Clé Bennett, Dylan Arnold, Christopher A’mmanuel, Michael Beasley, Ori Pfeffer, Tosin Morohunfola, and Oleg Taktarov.

What’s more “1992” also stars Scott Eastwood and the late great Ray Liotta in one of his final film roles.

Check out the official “1992” synopsis:

“In 1992, Mercer (Gibson) is desperately trying to rebuild his life and his relationship with his son (A’mmanuel) amidst the turbulent 1992 LA uprising following the Rodney King verdict. Across town, another father and son (Liotta and Eastwood) put their own strained relationship to the test as they plot a dangerous heist to steal catalytic converters, which contain valuable platinum, from the factory where Mercer works. As tensions rise in Los Angeles and chaos erupts, both families reach their boiling points when they collide in this tense crime-thriller.”

Behind the camera, “1992” is directed by Ariel Vromen, who also co-wrote the script with Sacha Penn, the showrunner of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

“1992” is produced by Vromen, Penn, Andreas Rommel, Maurice Fadida, and Adam Kolbrenner.

You can find “1992” currently playing in theaters.

First, check out the trailer to get ya’ll on their type of time …