Last week, Judge Mathis made headlines when he vowed to reconcile with his wife, Linda Mathis, after she filed to end their 39-year marriage. Despite his intentions, it appears that Linda is resolute in her decision to move forward with the divorce.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Linda Mathis, 61, has taken the next step in the dissolution of their marriage by hiring a process server to personally serve her husband with divorce papers. The process server delivered the paperwork to their $5 million home in Beverly Hills at 10:30 a.m., ensuring that Judge Mathis, 64, received the documents just one day after Linda filed for divorce on August 22.

The couple, who have been married for nearly four decades, are parting ways due to “irreconcilable differences,” as cited in Linda’s petition. She listed the official date of their separation as July 17. While their marriage has produced four adult children—Amir, Jade, Greg Jr., and Camara—the issues of custody and child support are not factors in the divorce proceedings.

Advertisement

In her filing, Linda has requested spousal support from Judge Mathis and asked that he be cut off from any financial support. As the legal process unfolds, it remains to be seen how the couple, who have shared a long and public relationship, will navigate the end of their marriage.

Judge Mathis, known for his long-running television show where he dispenses justice with a blend of sternness and humor, now finds himself facing a personal challenge off-screen. Whether his vow to reconcile will lead to any change in the proceedings is uncertain, but for now, Linda Mathis seems determined to move forward.