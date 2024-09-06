Grammy-nominated R&B sensation Kehlani launched her highly anticipated Crash World Tour in Minneapolis, MN, at The Armory, delivering a dynamic and energetic opening night. Featuring special guests FLO and Anycia, the show set the tone for an unforgettable evening filled with music and energy.
Kehlani captivated the audience with performances of her classic hits like “Nights Like This” and “The Way,” alongside songs from her recent albums, “While We Wait 2” and “Crash.” The night culminated in an electrifying finale with “After Hours,” leaving fans in awe of her powerful stage presence and vocal prowess.
Produced by Live Nation, the 36-city tour continues on September 6 in Chicago at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, with stops in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and more, before wrapping up in San Francisco at Chase Center on November 2. Kehlani’s tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for R&B fans across the U.S.
UPCOMING CRASH 2024 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
Fri Sep 06 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Tue Sep 10 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sat Sep 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavillion
Tue Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Wed Sep 18 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena
Fri Sep 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Sep 21 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Mon Sep 23 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre
Tue Sep 24 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 25 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Fri Sep 27 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Sat Sep 28 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
Tue Oct 01 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Wed Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 08 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Fri Oct 11 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat Oct 12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Tue Oct 15 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Wed Oct 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at The Complex
Fri Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 19 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
Mon Oct 21 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Wed Oct 23 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
Fri Oct 25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sat Oct 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena
Tue Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wed Oct 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sat Nov 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center