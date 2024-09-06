Grammy-nominated R&B sensation Kehlani launched her highly anticipated Crash World Tour in Minneapolis, MN, at The Armory, delivering a dynamic and energetic opening night. Featuring special guests FLO and Anycia, the show set the tone for an unforgettable evening filled with music and energy.

Kehlani captivated the audience with performances of her classic hits like “Nights Like This” and “The Way,” alongside songs from her recent albums, “While We Wait 2” and “Crash.” The night culminated in an electrifying finale with “After Hours,” leaving fans in awe of her powerful stage presence and vocal prowess.

image002

Produced by Live Nation, the 36-city tour continues on September 6 in Chicago at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, with stops in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and more, before wrapping up in San Francisco at Chase Center on November 2. Kehlani’s tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for R&B fans across the U.S.

UPCOMING CRASH 2024 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 06 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tue Sep 10 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sat Sep 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavillion

Tue Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Wed Sep 18 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

Fri Sep 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Sep 21 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Mon Sep 23 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre

Tue Sep 24 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 25 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Fri Sep 27 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Sat Sep 28 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Tue Oct 01 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Wed Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 08 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Fri Oct 11 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Oct 12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue Oct 15 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Wed Oct 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at The Complex

Fri Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 19 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Mon Oct 21 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Wed Oct 23 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

Fri Oct 25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sat Oct 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

Tue Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Nov 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center