Alexander Oswald Mowbray, commonly known as Lecky, is an artist of Australian and Fijian descent, distinguished for his talents as a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. After years of sharing his music online for free, Lecky released his second studio album, “Lovers 2 Enemies,” in November 2023 under the LeckyENT label. This album garnered both critical praise and commercial success, featuring notable singles such as “Love & Lust,” “Goku,” and “Volkanovski.” In February 2024, he continued his musical journey with the release of his third studio album, “Enemies 2 Lovers,” also under LeckyENT, which includes popular tracks like “Secrets,” “24 Hours,” and “Minute Maid.” In addition to his solo projects, he is affiliated with the Melbourne-based hip hop collective LeckyENT.

Born on November 8, 2002, in Melbourne, Australia, Mowbray has Fijian ancestry. He was raised in an Australian family with Fijian heritage, alongside two siblings. His upbringing in Melbourne was fraught with difficulties, including his father’s imprisonment, which resulted in his placement in a permanent home by the Department of Human Services. Mowbray’s musical journey commenced at an early age; he learned to play the guitar from his brother and gradually became skilled in various instruments. He began composing rap lyrics at the age of seven and started producing beats at fourteen, leading to the release of his first single on July 4, 2020. By the age of sixteen, he had launched his debut song and continued to create beats and produce music.

Lecky’s musical inspirations include G-Unit, 50 Cent, and Eminem. He dedicated approximately four years to refining his production skills before recording his own raps. Notably, Lecky is acclaimed for his capacity to independently produce, mix, master, engineer, write, and perform the majority of his songs. His music typically fuses elements of hip hop and R&B, characterized by a blend of rapping and singing in the choruses.

