NY trendsetters Lish 2X and Steph G have teamed up for the release of their first single together to bring a NYFW anthem, “Bought A Bag” Remix. This high-energy track dives into themes of high fashion and luxury, with both artists celebrating designer brands and the confidence that comes with success. The song comes as New York Fashion Week jump starts and each of the ladies begins making their appearances on the runway and stage for The Shows!

Known for their unique flows and bold personalities, Lish 2X and Steph G bring their distinct styles to the remix. Blending Lish’s original catchy hook with a new sassy verse. Then Steph G stepping on the Ali The Greatest beat with all the edgy barz that highlight their love for exclusive fashion and a high-end lifestyle. Fans can look forward to a music video set to drop on September 16th, where the duo promises to showcase stunning visuals that mirror the luxury and flair the song represents.

The collaboration marks a new chapter for friends, who are making their own individual waves in the music scene with their fresh take on fashion-forward hip-hop. Keep an eye out for the video, as it’s sure to be a stylish celebration of both their talents and their love for the finer things in life.

