Brooklyn’s rising rap star Lola Brooke is back with her latest single, “No One Else,” featuring Jeremih. Released today via Team Eighty Productions/Arista Records, the track seamlessly blends Rap and R&B, showcasing Lola’s versatile musical style. Produced by HitMaka, “No One Else” offers a smooth and feel-good vibe, combining Lola’s potent rap delivery with Jeremih’s melodic R&B performance.

Lola describes the track as a glimpse into her softer side, saying, “With No One Else, you hear more of Lola, the lover girl. I wanted to create something timeless with feel-good energy, inspired by the 90s R&B sound I love.” She adds a playful nod to the sensual nature of the song, perfect for cuffing season.

Accompanying the release is a sultry music video that highlights Lola’s sensual side. “No One Else” follows the success of Lola’s project Dennis Daughter (Deluxe), which garnered critical acclaim and led to a BET Award nomination for ‘Best Collaboration’ with “Don’t Play With It (Remix).” Her rising popularity is further evidenced by her impressive 350M worldwide career streams.

This Sunday, September 8, Lola Brooke will perform at MTV’s second-annual “VMAs” Block Party from 12 PM to 5 PM ET at Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, setting the stage ablaze before the 2024 VMAs air live from New York’s UBS Arena.