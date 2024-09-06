Today, 2K announced the release of NBA® 2K25, the latest installment in the top-selling NBA video game series, now available globally on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. NBA 2K25 for New Gen consoles introduces significant gameplay updates powered by ProPLAY™, new modes in MyTEAM and The City, and expanded role-playing experiences across MyCAREER, MyNBA, The W, and more.

“NBA 2K25 has finally arrived, building off community feedback and bringing players the ultimate basketball proving grounds where they can showcase their skills and Ball Over Everything,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “With the debut of thrilling new competitive modes in The City and MyTEAM, alongside enhanced features and tutorials for beginners, NBA 2K25 offers an unparalleled experience for both seasoned veterans and newcomers. There has never been a better time to step onto the court.”

NBA 2K25 features 9,000 new animations drawn from real NBA footage, offering a highly immersive and authentic experience. This includes over 1,500 dribbling animations, 1,100 signature shots, and 1,300 off-ball animations. A new dribble engine, powered by ProPLAY™, provides dynamic, real-life motion for enhanced realism. Based on player feedback, NBA 2K25 presents a redesigned interactive City, with a competitive hub on the Boulevard of the Stars, the all-new ranked mode Proving Grounds, the return of MyCOURT, and iconic 2K15 MyPARKS.

MyTEAM sees its biggest overhaul yet with new modes like Triple Threat Park, Breakout, Showdown, and King of the Court, and the return of the Auction House. The experience is refreshed for both single-player and multiplayer modes. MyCAREER focuses on building a dynasty, challenging players against nine historic NBA teams in a quest for championships. A new flashback story mode, “Heart of a Dynasty,” adds depth to MyPLAYER’s journey.

MyNBA introduces “The Steph Era,” where fans can relive the Golden State Warriors’ championship era, and the Learn 2K mode provides tutorials for both beginners and advanced players. The W mode lets players become the greatest in WNBA history, featuring stars like A’ja Wilson. Each Season in NBA 2K25 introduces new rewards, with Season 1 starting at launch, and a dynamic soundtrack featuring music updates from major record labels.

Visit the NBA 2K25 official website for more details and a full breakdown of the game’s features.