As the summer heat begins to cool down, Harlem’s own Neek Bucks is turning up the temperature in the hip-hop world with the highly anticipated release of the visuals for “Admit It,” a track from his latest project, Unique. The video, set to drop this Friday, September 6, is already generating buzz for its gritty, nostalgic vibe that’s sure to resonate with fans of classic New York hip-hop.

Joining Neek Bucks on this track is none other than the iconic A$AP Ferg. Together, the duo delivers a masterclass in lyrical prowess, skating effortlessly over the beat with unforgettable bars that showcase the best of Harlem’s rap scene. Directed by Nimi Hendrix, the video is a tribute to the streets that raised them, offering a visual experience that feels both fresh and familiar.

Set against the backdrop of Harlem, the “Admit It” video captures the essence of the neighborhood’s rich hip-hop history. The visuals are a perfect match for the track’s raw energy, creating a vibe that will have fans hitting replay. With its old-school feel and sharp lyricism, this release is sure to be a standout in Neek Bucks’ growing catalog.

Fans can catch the “Admit It” video on Neek Bucks’ official YouTube channel this Friday. But that’s not all—Neek Bucks is also gearing up for a new collaboration with the incomparable Joey Bada$$, promising more heat to come.

Hailing from Harlem, New York, Neek Bucks has quickly made a name for himself with his gritty lyrics and authentic storytelling. Drawing inspiration from legends like Jay-Z, Nipsey Hussle, and 50 Cent, Neek Bucks has been dubbed today’s “neighborhood hov,” a title he wears with pride as he continues to represent his roots.

His journey through the rap game has been marked by impressive milestones, including sharing a stage with Harlem’s own Dipset at the Apollo and going on tour with YFN Lucci. His video single “Energy” featuring Lil Durk further solidified his place in the industry, showcasing his ability to create music that resonates with listeners on a deeper level.

Neek Bucks considers himself the missing piece in today’s hip-hop landscape, and with the release of “Admit It,” he’s proving that he’s here to make a lasting impact. As he continues to evolve and push the boundaries of his craft, there’s no doubt that Neek Bucks is on a trajectory to become one of the most influential voices in hip-hop.

Check out the “Admit It” video below.