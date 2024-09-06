It appears that the day following the news of the untimely passing of ATL rap legend Rich Homie Quan, surviving Migos members Offset and Quavo have put their differences to the side with Quavo taking the first step in burying the hatchet.

Quavo posted a tribute to his late colleague Rich Homie Quan, who passed away yesterday from an apparent drug overdose at age 34. In his tribute, the Migos member posted the song “Nothing Changed” featuring Takeoff in his Instagram stories and tagged Offset to make it clear that nothing has really changed between the two. He even added in the text, “Good Convo With My Bro” with links and prayer hands.

Fans were obviously happy about the good news, with some mentioning that the Migos’ surviving members shouldn’t have waited for a death to bring them back together.

“They should have did this before Rich Homie died,” one user wrote.

Another summed up what many were feeling, posting, “We need y’all. We done already lost too much of our childhood.”