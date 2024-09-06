Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and ARE WE DREAMING (Composer – Brian Tyler) join forces on their new collaborative anthem, “If I Fall,” for Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment’s upcoming motion picture TRANSFORMERS ONE. The three superstars build off one another’s resilient verses, vowing to “take no prisoners” and refusing to give up when the odds are stacked against them. “It’s in my bloodline; I have too much pride,” declares Quavo on the track.

Set to release September 20th, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm. Debuting as the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

“I started writing the song “If I Fall” as a personal way to both express my gratitude to those who truly lifted me up when I fell down in life and a rebuke of those who turned away,” says composer Brian Tyler. “This concept is the core story of TRANSFORMERS ONE, so it’s a synergistic song. I was blessed to have both Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign contribute their incredible vocals to the track – it turned out so dope!”

