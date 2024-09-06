Ransom and V Don closed out 2022 with a pre-Christmas drop entitled Chaos Is My Ladder. The sequel, offers even more bars, as Chaos Is My Ladder 2 unites two of the most revered MCs in the game, each known for their unparalleled lyricism and uncompromising style. The project represents a fusion of Ransom’s razor-sharp wordplay, Conway The Machine’s effortless flow and gritty storytelling, and production by V Don that complements the lyrical acrobatics Ransom and Conway display.

Chaos Is My Ladder 2 promises to be one of the most impactful underground projects of the year. Ran and Con bar up to the point that there is only room for one guest appearance, Lloyd Banks (who also made an appearance on CIML), who appeared on the project’s lead single “Higher Killer.”

“When V Don and I were recording Chaos Is My Ladder, we planned on making a series of releases. It wasn’t until we started recording CIML2, that we came up with the concept of bringing in a guest collaborator for each volume in the series.” Ransom recalls. “Conway was the first and only choice for CIML2. I know our fans will agree, it’s rarified air to get a project by two of the top lyricists in the game.”

“Ran and Con are both top-tier lyricists; putting them together over my production is next-level pure madness…pure chaos” V Don adds.

Ransom, Conway The Machine & V Don’s Chaos Is My Ladder 2 is now available!

Chaos Is A Ladder 2 TRACKLISTING:

A New Day

Limitless

Photo Bomb

Shell Fish

Mid Life Crisis

Commandments

Anarchy (Interlude)

Born Again

Higher Killer FEAT Lloyd Banks

Nefarious

***All Tracks Produced By V Don