R&B star Ginuwine is celebrating a significant milestone in his journey—two months of sobriety. The singer, known for hits like “Pony” and “Differences,” took to Instagram to share his accomplishments and offer encouragement to others battling addiction.

In his heartfelt post, Ginuwine wrote, “And counting!!!! I am still going strong 2 months sober, maybe seems like a lil time to you, but to me and most, it’s a lifetime.” He emphasized the importance of seeking support, saying, “Don’t be ashamed, reach out for help like I did, because a lot of times, well, most times, you need that support!”

The singer expressed pride in his progress, noting, “I love the fact I didn’t fail! I stood TEN10 toes down, IT made me know I got this!” Ginuwine encouraged those facing similar struggles to recognize their strength and potential, urging them to “get up, let’s go!!! We got this!!!”

Ginuwine’s message powerfully reminds us of the strength it takes to overcome addiction and the importance of seeking help. His transparency and determination continue to inspire fans and others facing similar challenges.