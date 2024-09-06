New Orleans rap powerhouse Rob49 is making waves again with his highly-anticipated new single, “I Swear to God.” The track has built viral momentum across social media, sending fans into a frenzy after weeks of teasers. Known for his strong connection with his female fanbase, Rob49 delivers another anthem filled with streetwise swagger and luxury vibes. With lyrics like “pretty b*tch keep her nails did,” “bae let’s go to Saks,” and “keep her wig did,” he taps into what his audience loves.

“I Swear to God” follows a series of successful releases, including his hit collaboration with Cardi B, “On Dat Money,” his feature on Monaleo’s “Don Who Leo” remix, and the remix of “Mama” featuring GloRilla. Each track showcases Rob49’s ability to stay fresh while staying true to his New Orleans roots.

This rising star is set to make history at the Smoothie King Center, where he will join the legendary Hot Boyz for their reunion during the Lil Weezyana Festival. This will be a monumental full-circle moment for Rob49, reinforcing his role as a torchbearer for New Orleans rap and a key voice in hip-hop’s new wave.

In June, Rob49 sold out the 15,000-seat Smoothie King Center, highlighting his rapid ascent and unwavering hometown support. As he gears up for Lil Weezyana, Rob49 continues to honor the city’s rich musical legacy while forging a path for its future.