Sexyy Red, who dominated summer playlists with “Get It Sexyy,” is back aiming for another hit. Today, she releases two new singles, “U Kno What To Do” and “Clouted Up,” marking her first new music since her acclaimed album, In Sexyy We Trust.

Produced by Chicago’s Mac Fly, “U Kno What To Do” showcases Sexyy Red’s melodic side, blending X-rated lyrics with a catchy sing-song flow over bouncy synths. Already a TikTok sensation, the track has inspired nearly 70,000 creations using the “My name Sexyy Red” sound. Meanwhile, “Clouted Up” sees her reuniting with producer Shawn Ferrari, delivering a nostalgic, bass-heavy track reminiscent of mid-’10s mixtapes.

The singles drop as Sexyy kicks off her “Sexyy 4 President Tour,” a 26-city run featuring Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, Blakeiana, and more, with the first three shows sold out. Next week, she will also perform at the VMAs, where she’s up for “Best Hip-Hop Video” and “Best Collaboration” for Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” featuring SZA. Earlier this year, Sexyy Red earned five BET Award nominations, including “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” and “Best New Artist.”

