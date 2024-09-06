Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, announces the release of Shaboozey’s live performance of “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” off his album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going.

Shaboozey blends country and hip-hop genres, creating songs that feel as epic as a movie; gripping, unpredictable, immense in scope but rooted in raw emotion. On his new album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, Shaboozey charts a cinematic road trip through the wilds of the American West, bringing a powerful new depth to his storytelling whilst pushing further into the country/folk-inspired sound he’s explored in recent years.

Originally from Northern Virginia, Shaboozey pulls inspiration from other DMV artists like Missy Elliot, Pharell and Timbaland. After a decade of perfecting his sound, Shaboozey skyrocketed to the mainstream after being featured in two songs on Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album: “Sweet Honey Buckiin” and “Spaghetti.” His album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, was released shortly after, with the standout single “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” built around J-Kwon’s 2004 hit, “Tipsy.” The track most recently became the longest-running #1 single in the Hot 100 of 2024, having now been in the top spot for eight weeks and counting.

Advertisement

“I’ve been doing music for such a long time, I’ve put a lot of time and years into it,” Shaboozey said in a recent interview, “I put so much into it that I feel like it’s just cool to see it working. Everybody hopes it works. To see it actually working, it’s unreal.”

On Vevo, Shaboozey has garnered over 147 million global views in 2024 so far, with the official video for “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” currently Vevo’s #1 most-viewed country video this year.