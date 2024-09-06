This week’s MLB playlist comes from Terrance. California born utility man for the Cleveland Guardians organization, former USC star Tyresse Turner. The switch hitting right hander was recruited to the Guardians’ High-A Lake County Captains before being shifted to the Lynchburg Hillcats, hitting .238 with 23 RBIs and 30 stolen bases with both teams that year.

This year, the 24-year-old Turner took his talents to the Double-A Akron Rubberducks(another Cleveland Guardians affiliate) and back to Lake County, where he now boasts a .250 batting average, with 25 RBIs including four homers in 68 games. Turner was mainly used as an infielder in his first year, playing all positions except first first base for the Captains and the Hillcats, but was switched to left field and utilized as a designated hitter half of his time on the field for the Rubberducks and the Captains in 2024.

Even as a West Coaster, Turner still has a Dirty South musical taste, with heavy NoCap, Gunna, Rod Wave and others from South of the Mason/Dixon. He still reps the Golden State with some Nipsey and Buddy collaboration flavors. It’s a plenty lengthy array of Turner’s favorites, so check out the playlist courtesy of the good people at Black baseball Mixtape!

