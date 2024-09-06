Popular YouTuber Paul Harrell, known for his firearm reviews and gun safety videos, announced his own death in a prerecorded video titled “I’m Dead” posted on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Harrell, who was 58, shared that his battle with pancreatic cancer had progressed faster than anticipated, spreading to his bones.

In the emotional video, Harrell expressed gratitude to his 1.2 million subscribers, thanking them for their support and apologizing for not being able to continue posting content. His channel has been a respected source of information for firearms enthusiasts, blending technical expertise with a focus on safety.

An obituary on Legacy.com confirmed his passing and highlighted his service as a U.S. Army and Marine Corps veteran. Harrell leaves behind a legacy of dedication to both his country and his YouTube community.

