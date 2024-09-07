In a world where music producers often get lost in the shuffle of major labels, slick marketing campaigns, and the latest TikTok trends, Ross Mintzer stands out by doing things his own way. And by “his own way,” I mean he’s been stubbornly, wonderfully independent—grinding it out without the backing of a record label, proving that you don’t need a corporate machine to make music that resonates.

But don’t get it twisted. This isn’t some sob story about struggling in obscurity. Sure, Mintzer has had his fair share of challenges (who hasn’t?), but his journey as an independent artist is more about perseverance, passion, and a whole lot of creative freedom.

Let’s rewind a bit. Mintzer’s musical journey didn’t start with a laptop and production software—it started with a saxophone. Inspired by his uncle, the jazz legend Bob Mintzer, Ross picked up the sax as a kid and was soon belting out tunes like a mini prodigy. But as much as he loved those jazzy vibes, the world of digital production was calling his name.

Now, you might think that someone with a background in jazz would naturally transition to digital production, right? Wrong. Mintzer will be the first to tell you that his early attempts at producing music sounded, well, pretty rough. “I didn’t realize at the time that sound engineering was a skill that needed to be developed,” he says. Translation: there were some cringe-worthy tracks in the beginning. But hey, who hasn’t been there?

Fast forward a few years, and Mintzer found himself deep in the world of independent music. No label execs telling him what to do, no cookie-cutter pop hits to churn out—just Ross, his music, and the open road ahead. It sounds liberating, and it is. But it’s also tough. There’s no safety net, no big budgets, and definitely no guarantee of success.

Yet, that’s precisely what makes Mintzer’s journey so compelling. He’s not in this for the fame or the money (though, let’s be real, a little bit of both wouldn’t hurt). For him, it’s about the process, the creativity, and the sheer joy of making music that matters.

“The process of producing music is the reward itself,” Mintzer explains. “I don’t do it for fame or money. It’s about expressing myself and hoping it resonates with others.” And that right there is the beauty of his independence—he’s free to create on his own terms.

Of course, being an independent artist isn’t all about creative freedom and zen-like satisfaction. There are plenty of struggles, too. For starters, there’s the whole issue of visibility. Without a big label’s marketing muscle, getting your music heard by more than just your mom and that one supportive friend can be a Herculean task.

Mintzer has also had to grapple with self-doubt, especially in an industry that often equates success with chart-topping hits and sold-out arenas. “I’ve been producing music without a lot of recognition for a long time,” he admits. But instead of letting that doubt derail him, he’s learned to embrace it. “It’s led to a lot of self-growth by learning to love and accept myself for who I am.”

So, what’s Ross Mintzer up to these days? Aside from continuing to create music on his own terms, he’s gearing up for a show at the Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on November 22, 2024. The show will feature supporting acts DOKTOR, a high-energy DJ who knows how to get a crowd moving, and NOLEPHANT, an Eau Claire-based dance music artist who’s been making waves with his genre-spanning tracks.

Robert Garcia, Mintzer’s music publicist from Maximatic Media, adds, “Ross has a unique way of turning his personal journey into a shared experience. His music, combined with the immersive production, creates an atmosphere that resonates deeply with the audience. This show will be something people remember long after it’s over.”

In the end, Ross Mintzer’s story isn’t about chasing fame or following trends—it’s about staying true to himself and making music that matters. And if that means doing it the hard way, so be it. Because, at the end of the day, he’s not just making music; he’s forging his own path, one saxophone riff and digital beat at a time.

So, if you’re in the mood for some real, unfiltered music from an artist who knows the value of creative freedom, keep an eye on Ross Mintzer’s Instagram. He might just remind you that sometimes, the best tunes come from those who play by their own rules.