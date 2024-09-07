Despite the fact that the Hip Hop community lost this giant in the game over two decades ago, the legacy of Eazy-E will always be seen, heard and celebrated by the culture of Hip Hop.

Eazy-E was born Eric Lynn Wright on this date in 1964 in Compton, California. As most of his gang-infested Compton neighborhood, Eazy adopted the street life and began a career in selling drugs in the early 80s. Wright earned as much as $250K selling drugs, but quickly reinvested his street profits into the music business, thus starting Ruthless Records.

Not long after, Eazy linked up with O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson, Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and Lorenzo “MC Ren” Paterson and founded “the world’s most dangerous group”, N.W.A. This multi-platinum, Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame group catapulted Eazy’s status to the “godfather of gangster rap”.

Even though the world said goodbye to Eazy in 1995 after his short battle with AIDS, his musical genius continues to live on and influence future generations of Hip Hoppers.

Happy born day Eazy! #RIPEazyE