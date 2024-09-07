Rosie Santiago is a name quickly rising in Cleveland’s vibrant and competitive music scene. With a style that fearlessly blends aggressive trap beats and melodic hooks, Santiago’s music is both a hard-hitting expression of his experiences and a melodic journey into personal struggle and resilience. His latest single, “No Commercials,” stands as a powerful testament to his dedication to staying authentic and true to his roots, while still pushing the boundaries of the genre.

In his own words, Santiago explains that his music draws heavily from his life growing up in Cleveland. Themes of personal struggle, the grind of the music industry, and the realities of street life are recurring inspirations that fuel his creative process. His music is a reflection of his journey, and it’s clear that his experiences have shaped him into an artist determined to stay authentic in an industry often driven by trends.

Santiago’s creative process starts with a simple yet profound question: “What do I want this song to be about?” This approach allows him to craft music that is not only relatable to his audience but also remains true to himself. Santiago’s commitment to originality is evident in his desire to bring something different to every track he produces.

When asked about his biggest influences, Santiago cites artists like $uicideboy$, xxxtentacion, Scarlxrd, 21 Savage, and Kendrick Lamar. These artists, known for their ability to tell authentic stories through their music, have left a lasting impact on Santiago’s sound. He resonates deeply with their raw and unfiltered style, which is reflected in his own work.

Like many artists, Santiago has faced challenges in his career, particularly around missed opportunities to collaborate with larger names in the industry. Yet, his ability to bounce back from these setbacks demonstrates the resilience that defines him as both an artist and an individual. It’s this tenacity that has enabled him to continue pursuing his craft despite the odds.

Rosie’s journey as an artist has also been marked by moments of validation, such as hearing the crowd chant his name before a performance. These experiences, coupled with opportunities to share his story on larger platforms, have solidified his commitment to his music.

Family, both by blood and through friendship, remains a crucial source of motivation for Santiago. He emphasizes the importance of surrounding himself with a solid team, a cornerstone of his creative and personal success. This support system helps keep him grounded and inspired as he navigates the music industry.

At the core of Santiago’s music is a powerful message of authenticity. He encourages his listeners to be true to themselves, to remain resilient in the face of adversity, and to never let others dictate what they can or cannot be. This message resonates deeply with his growing fanbase, who look to his music for both inspiration and empowerment.

Looking ahead, fans can expect even more from Santiago. His upcoming single, “Toolie 2” featuring DVO 2x, is set to drop on October 16th, and it promises to deliver the same energy and authenticity that his listeners have come to love. Additionally, Santiago is gearing up to launch “Hella Rare,” a collective of raw and authentic artists that he founded and serves as CEO. This new venture marks an exciting chapter in his career, signaling that Santiago’s journey is just beginning.

For those looking to keep up with Rosie Santiago’s latest releases and announcements, you can follow him on Instagram, Spotify, and Apple Music. His music video for “Sanchotic” is also available on YouTube, showcasing his gritty and captivating style.

As Santiago continues to carve out his unique path in the industry, one thing is clear: his authenticity, dedication, and resilience are qualities that will undoubtedly carry him far beyond Cleveland’s music scene.

Follow Rosie Santiago:

Instagram: rosiesantiago_

Spotify: Rosie Santiago

Apple Music: Rosie Santiago

YouTube: Sanchotic Music Video