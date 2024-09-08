Chrisean Rock took to Instagram to share a heartwarming moment with her fans, celebrating the first birthday of her son, Chrisean Jesus Porter, just days after being released from jail. In an emotional video posted on her page, the reality star is seen holding her baby boy close, showering him with thousands of kisses as she expressed her gratitude for being able to share this special day with him.

In the video’s caption, Chrisean reflected on the blessing of being set free just in time to celebrate her son’s milestone. “To be with you Today set free a couple days from your birthday is a Blessing. Happy 1 years old September 3,” she wrote. Chrisean also included a heartfelt message quoting Psalm 127:3: “Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him.”

The reality star continued to share her thoughts on the significance of being present in her child’s life, despite the challenges she has faced. “In the journey of parenthood, moments and milestones hold special places in our hearts, yet it’s important to remember that your love and presence in your child’s life are what truly matter,” she wrote. Chrisean acknowledged that missing significant events like a first birthday can bring feelings of sadness or regret, but she emphasized that it also offers a chance to reflect on the love and care she provides every day.

Advertisement

Chrisean, who was recently released after spending three months in jail, shared how her experience has softened her heart and strengthened her faith. “Through this fall it soften my heart to truly find peace in the word of God n to really focus on the ordained plan of my life through Obedience Purity is key n this journey to go Glory to Glory @chriseanjesus,” she added. She also thanked her supporters for their prayers and encouragement during her time in custody.

In a follow-up Instagram Live session, Chrisean revealed that she is following God’s guidance and teased some exciting new projects that she has in the works, signaling a fresh start after her challenging ordeal.

Chrisean’s arrest took place on June 10 in California, where she was detained on an outstanding warrant. The 24-year-old was incarcerated at the Craig County Detention Center in Oklahoma, facing charges related to failure to have a tax stamp affixed on controlled dangerous substances (CDS) and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute. The charges stem from a February 2022 incident when Chrisean was found in possession of approximately one pound of cannabis during a traffic stop.

If convicted on both charges, Chrisean could face up to eight years in prison.

Meanwhile, Chrisean’s estranged boyfriend, Blueface, who is also the father of their son, is currently serving a four-year prison sentence for violating parole. The rapper, who has had his own share of legal troubles, is expected to be released by next spring.