Well, this looks different … Read, set, go …On Friday (Sept. 6) Quavo dropped a teaser trailer for his fans to his upcoming live-action CGI film “Takeover.” In true sign of the times fashion, the visual was posted on the Gram.

Now it’s just a short clip but it features what appears to be a near-lifelike version of the rapper turned actor tearing up an Atlanta roadway with a child in the backseat – ouch – while a bald man sits in the front passenger seat, holding a gun to Quavo’s side. Okay, now we’re getting somewhere.

The visual is pretty intense and also gives viewers a police chase, blending Atlanta’s street racing culture, specifically street takeovers, with a world of high-stakes crime. Sounds like the logline to us.

Okay, so according to “Variety”, the gist of “Takeover” centers around Gamal Akopyan, the leader of an international heist ring, who uses street takeovers to pull off massive robberies. After his latest heist goes wrong, Akopyan must navigate the dangerous Atlanta takeover scene to escape — with nine figures’ worth of diamonds in tow. In addition to Quavo, actor Billy Zane will also star in the film.

Here’s what Quavo said in a statement:

”Takeover” is unlike anything you’ve seen before and will blow minds. This film brings a whole new vibe that’s about to change the game, and I’m really hyped to share it with my fans.”

If you didn’t know, because we didn’t, Atlanta has become a hot spot for street racing and sideshows, where drivers block off streets to perform car stunts, often in the midst of illegal activities.

Not get this, the film’s hybrid format, combining live-action and animation, aims to capture the allure and controversy of these street takeovers. Interesting artistic take.

ICYMI, Quavo’s acting career has been on the rise since he made his debut alongside his Migos groupmates, Takeoff and Offset, with a guest spot on FX’s “Atlanta” in 2016. He later made his film debut in 2022, appearing alongside Robert De Niro, John Malkovich, and Jack Huston in “Savage Salvation”. In 2023, Quavo landed a prominent role in “Praise This”, and he recently starred in John Travolta’s action-heist film “Cash Out”.

Outside of gracing the big and small screen, Quavo has also contributed to film soundtracks. Alongside generating buzz for “Takeover”, he recently promoted his collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign, “If I Fall”, which will be featured on the soundtrack for “Transformers One”. In the track, Quavo raps, “I’m in my prime, Optimus (Optimus), I’m goin’ big, Megatron,” a nod to the iconic “Transformers” characters. The song will play during the film’s end credits when it hits theaters on September 20.

So the release date for “Takeover” has not yet been announced, the teaser has already stirred excitement among fans. Keep an eye out for further updates on this action-packed film.

Check out the teaser from Quavo’s IG below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_lo8nRSaVj/