Friday night saw Brooklyn’s Xanadu transformed into a hotspot for the future of hip-hop, as Billboard hosted its highly anticipated 2024 Hip-Hop LIVE concert. With a sold-out crowd in attendance, the event was a celebration of the next wave of talent that is rapidly climbing the industry’s charts and taking the world by storm.The evening featured a dynamic lineup of performances that showcased the best of what’s next in hip-hop. DJ Miss Milan kicked off the night, setting the tone for an energy-filled event. The spotlight then turned to the rising stars, including Texas sensation BigXthaPlug, Florida’s own Bossman Dlow, and the genre-blending headliner, Teezo Touchdown.

Hip-Hop LIVE Highlights:

BigXthaPlug: The Texas-born rapper, hailed as Amazon Music’s latest Breakthrough Artist, ignited the crowd with his opening performance. Fans chanted “The biggest, the largest!” as he took the stage, delivering a powerful set that included hits like “The Largest,” “Safehouse,” “Climate,” “Whip It,” “Levels,” and the Texas anthem “Texas,” a tribute to his roots.

Bossman Dlow: With the iconic Jaws theme song playing, Bossman Dlow hyped up the audience before diving into his viral track “Mr. Pot Scraper.” The rising Florida star kept the momentum going with performances of “Twerk Dat Ass (Twerk Song),” “Come Here,” “Piss Me Off,” “Talk My Shit,” and closed with “Finesse,” with the crowd echoing every word.

Teezo Touchdown: The headliner, known for his eclectic style, didn’t disappoint. Teezo Touchdown, dressed in a striking retro monochrome red outfit, captivated the audience as he took the stage with a microphone adorned with red roses. Reflecting on his recent “Rookie of the Year” award, which he received at Billboard’s R&B Hip-Hop Power Player Event the night before, Teezo remarked, “What a year it’s been…” He then delivered a high-energy set featuring his viral hits “Daylight,” “OK,” “You Thought,” “Impossible,” “Too Easy,” “MODERN JAM,” “Out of Respect,” and concluded the night with “Stranger,” leaving the crowd in awe.

Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Program: Championing New Talent

A major highlight of the night was Amazon Music’s dedication to nurturing emerging artists through its Breakthrough Program. BigXthaPlug’s standout performance was a testament to the program’s success, which provides artists with increased visibility, livestream performances, bespoke marketing activations, and more. By backing artists during the most crucial stages of their careers, Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Program is helping to shape the future of hip-hop.

Exclusive On-Site Experiences

Beyond the music, State Farm brought their Good Neighbor Marketplace to the event, featuring local, Black-owned small businesses and delivering exclusive experiences to fans on-site. Meanwhile, the event’s exclusive cognac sponsor, Rémy Martin, elevated the evening with signature cocktails made with 1738 Accord Royal, offering a curated bar experience that added a touch of luxury to the night.

Billboard’s R&B Hip-Hop Power Players Event

The Hip-Hop LIVE concert followed Billboard’s annual R&B Hip-Hop Power Players Event, held on Thursday, September 5, at the Paradise Club at the Edition Hotel Times Square. The prestigious event gathered leaders from the R&B and hip-hop communities to celebrate the industry’s key power players, including Joey Bada$$ (Impact Award), Rachelle Jean-Louis (Executive of the Year), Teezo Touchdown (Rookie of the Year), Playboi Carti (R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year), and Megan Thee Stallion (R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year). The celebrations continue on Sunday, September 8, with Billboard’s R&B No. 1s Party, honoring the year’s biggest R&B chart-topping tracks.

Photo Credit: Kristina Bumphrey