In today’s music industry, visuals are just as vital as sound. For the release of Beyoncé’s chart-topping album Cowboy Carter, Germany’s album release event, titled Club Cowboy Berlin, merged music, fashion, and cinematic storytelling into an engaging experience. At the heart of this production was Dominik Braz Bittrich, a renowned film editor who brought the project to life in collaboration with Sony Music Germany and Spingun Media.

With a strong background in fashion films, Dominik approached Club Cowboy Berlin with a focus on aesthetics and narrative flow. “Fashion films have a distinct rhythm and attention to detail that I always carry over to other projects,” he shares. While many projects come with unique challenges, this one flowed smoothly from start to finish. “What actually took the most time was creating the base sound layer,” Dominik reveals. “Choosing the right tracks and blending them together in a way that stayed true to the album’s dramaturgy while also complementing the storytelling of Club Cowboy Berlin was crucial.

His collaboration with directors Foli Creppy and Torge Hill felt like a natural continuation of their previous work. “We had already worked together on the Renaissance album release, where a ballroom event was produced, so this project felt like a sequel,” Dominik reflects. “We were in sync from the start, and they trusted me to execute my vision.” This synergy allowed the project to move smoothly, with minimal revisions needed.

The picturesque, Western-themed town of El Dorado, just an hour outside of Berlin, served as the perfect backdrop for the project. Its rugged landscapes, combined with modern fashion and storytelling, mirrored the dynamic interplay between tradition and innovation central to Cowboy Carter.

The shoot featured a diverse cast whose unique talents were crucial in bringing Club Cowboy Berlin to life. The cast’s performances were elevated by the styling of Lucas Avid, blending modern fashion with a “Cowboy Glam” aesthetic. A dazzling mix of classic Western style and modern fashion elegance.

For Dominik, the goal wasn’t just to showcase beautiful imagery but to craft a believable environment. “It was important to make the characters feel integrated into this world,” he says. By working closely with the creative team, Dominik ensured that the visuals enhanced the narrative instead of acting as mere decoration. His goal was to transport the audience to a place that felt authentic.

One of the unique aspects of Club Cowboy Berlin was how it balanced the protagonists’ backstories with the essence of Beyoncé’s music. “It feels like the protagonists are the performers of the ranch, honoring Beyoncé while bringing the album’s themes to life,” Dominik reflects.

When it comes to editing, Dominik’s philosophy is grounded in simplicity. “I’m not a big fan of crazy editing techniques,” he explains. “For me, it’s all about finding the right rhythm and allowing the visuals to breathe. That’s what pulls audiences deeper into the film and creates a cinematic experience, rather than just overwhelming them with flashy effects.”

While Club Cowboy Berlin was a collaborative effort, Dominik Braz Bittrich played a key role in shaping its final outcome. His work seamlessly reflected Beyoncé’s broader artistic vision for Cowboy Carter, an album that explored themes of independence and resilience, blending modern aesthetics with classic Western motifs. Through his editing, Dominik ensured these themes were conveyed visually, aligning with Beyoncé’s artistic vision. His editing didn’t just elevate the visuals, it unified the music and performances, creating a cohesive, engaging narrative that stands out in its own right.

