Iconic actor James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93. The Independent Artist Group confirmed his death to Deadline. A cause of death was not revealed.

Born on January 17, 1931, in Arkabutla, Mississippi, James Earl Jones has risen to become one of America’s most distinguished actors. He is renowned for his deep, resonant voice and remarkable versatility. His early years were marked by a childhood stutter, which he overcame through poetry and acting, laying the foundation for a legendary career.

Jones made his mark in the 1950s with powerful stage performances, including notable roles in Shakespeare’s Othello and A Lesson from Aloes. His cinematic debut came in 1964 with Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, establishing him as a formidable force in film.

He is perhaps most celebrated for his iconic voice roles, including Darth Vader in the Star Wars saga and Mufasa in Disney’s The Lion King. His extensive filmography also features acclaimed works such as The Great White Hope, which earned him a Tony Award and an Academy Award nomination, and Field of Dreams.

