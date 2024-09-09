Guess who’s back? It’s EZ & Trilla, your favorite twins from Atlanta. They just dropped a new single called “Rock-A-Bye Baby“, and it’s already making waves. Since its video dropped in mid-August, the track has been racking up serious numbers on YouTube, proving once again why these two are a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. But this time, they didn’t come alone; they brought Sensei Kyh along for the ride, adding a whole new flavor to their already unique sound.

So what’s the vibe with “Rock-A-Bye Baby”? If you’ve ever heard an EZ & Trilla track before, you know these two aren’t just riding trends—they’re creating their own lane. EZ, the older twin by a whole two minutes, jokes about how people expect them to be perfectly in sync all the time. But the truth is, they have this crazy twin telepathy that makes their music feel like a conversation. “We barely need to talk in the studio,” EZ says with a smile. “I’ll be thinking something, and Trilla’s already playing it.”

The duo’s independent label, Boss Club Dynasty, is the engine behind their hustle. They’re not signed to a major label, and they’re proud of it. Trilla chimes in, “We’ve always wanted to do things our way.” From day one, they’ve been in the studio, working hard, creating their own beats, and releasing their own music. And their hard work is definitely paying off. When you listen to them, you know it’s them. No one else sounds quite like they do.

Their journey began when they were just 12 years old. They were messing around with a beat-making program called REASONS and recording tracks with a cheap computer mic. Trilla laughs, remembering, “We’d cover the mic with three socks to try and make it sound better.” It wasn’t fancy, but it was a start. When they turned 15, their dad, a resourceful mechanic, even transformed part of his shop into a studio for them. EZ gets a little nostalgic as he recalls, “It wasn’t much to look at, but it was ours. That’s where we really found our groove.”

Fast forward to today, all that hard work? It’s paid off big time. Their last single, “Vintage”, was a hit, no doubt. But “Rock-A-Bye Baby”? This one feels different. It’s on another level. The track itself has this hypnotic vibe, heavy bass, and a slow, haunting melody. Trust us, it’ll get stuck in your head. And with Sensei Kyh featured on it? The song takes on a whole new life. Trilla says, “Kyh brought his own flavor. We made the cake, and he brought the icing.”

But it’s the video that’s really blowing up online. Since it dropped on YouTube, the views have been crazy. Sure, the visuals are amazing – the cinematic shots and edgy look are definitely a plus. But it’s the energy EZ & Trilla bring that really makes it special. EZ explains, “We wanted the video to be a whole mood, not just a performance. It had to match the song, which is chill but still has this intensity, you know?”

Their music isn’t just making noise in the U.S., it’s resonating globally. Fans from Jamaica to Africa are grooving to their unique beats. It’s been a long road, though. High school expulsion, the challenges of the independent music scene – they’ve faced it all. But they’ve turned those hurdles into stepping stones. Looking ahead, they’re aiming high. Trilla puts it simply: “BET Awards, Billboard hits, collaborations with the best. We’re going all the way.”

Want their advice for breaking into the music scene? “Don’t tell everyone your plans. Some folks will try to bring you down the second they know what you’re working on.” EZ adds, “Stay focused, stay hungry, keep pushing.” Their bond as twins is a huge part of their success. Trilla explains, “We’ve always got each other’s back. When you’re in sync like that, it’s unstoppable. We’re like two halves of the same whole.”

Lastly, their music is out there, waiting for you. Find it on Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, and all your favorite streaming platforms. And while you’re at it, give them a follow on Instagram: EZ is @ezbossman, and Trilla’s @trillaworld.