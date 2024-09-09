Launching September 12th (under embargo), BARCODE , a leader in performance hydration, is thrilled to announce their new limited-edition flavor, BLUEKISS, in collaboration with the Grammy-nominated rapper.

This exclusive release is the perfect union of flavor meets function, combining the refreshing and nostalgic flavors of blue raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry creating a beverage that not only fuels your body but also takes you on a flavorful trip down memory lane.

The release of BLUEKISS is celebrated by a series of immersive events, including the “Beat the Heat” Ice Installation at key locations in New York City. These installations feature ice sculptures encasing the BARCODE BLUEKISS bottles slowly melting offering passersby the chance to try. In addition, fans have had the opportunity to sample BLUEKISS at select Jadakiss concerts, providing concertgoers a firsthand experience of this unique drink.

Retailing for $28.99 per pack, BARCODE is available to shop online and in select retailers including Erewhon, Wegmans, Amazon, ShopRite, HEB, Central Market, and more.