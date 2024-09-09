Today, from the late, legendary Juice WRLD comes The Pre-Party, a two-pack of highly anticipated songs fans have been trading notes about for years. The surprise set pairs luxe emo-rap cut “World Tour (Aquafina)” with “Lightyears” featuring Young Thug, which has a slight country sway to it. Listen HERE via Grade A and Interscope Records. The 9AM global timing of the 9.9 release is significant to Juice WRLD and his fandom as a cherished number (999) that symbolizes the concept of flipping a bad situation into a positive one.

Juice previewed “World Tour (Aquafina)” on Instagram Live back in 2018, leaving listeners wondering if they’d ever hear the official release. Now, they can listen closely as the Chicago star inhales at the top of the track, then swan-dives through DJ Relentt’s jewel-tone synths into a blissed-out fever dream that rolls drugs, sex, and threats into a technicolor blur: “I can’t feel my tongue, shorty, I’m off the moll’, yeah / I still see the snakes, n****, run inside, yeah.”

“Lightyears” takes a different tack, mixing downcast guitar with booming bass while the two rap visionaries paint a modern picture of class and excess. “Taking trips off the Percs, I be sky high / In the sky sippin’ on red lean like it’s red wine,” Juice coos, while Young Thug flexes, “Ride big Bentleys everywhere that I go / Keep the Lamborghini parked at the bank though.” The beat comes courtesy of longtime Juice friend and collaborator Nick Mira.

The latter song has also been the subject of much speculation. Before Juice’s passing, Thug confirmed the two had more songs in the works, and their chemistry has been affirmed time and again, from Future’s “Red Bentley” (2018), to Juice’s “On God” (2019), to their collab track “Bad Boy” (2021), on through Thug’s “Money” featuring Nicki Minaj (2023) – to name a few. Mira’s involvement with “Lightyears” upped the anticipation — he’s had multiple songs on every Juice album to date, including Top 10 hits “Lucid Dreams,” “Bandit,” and “Smile.”