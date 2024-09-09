Mariah Carey reveals she is back at work after the passing of both her mother, Patricia Carey, and sister, Alison Carey. The two died on the same day.

Speaking on Instagram, Carey said, “Back at work. It’s been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support so much and I can’t wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you! ❤️❤️❤️.”

A couple of weeks back, Carey revealed the deaths. “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend,” Carey said to PEOPLE. “Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Details about the causes of death are not available.