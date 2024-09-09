Megan Thee Stallion has some big collaborations in her career. She has worked with Beyonce, Dua Lipa, and Ariana Grande, but there’s another queen on her radar: Taylor Swift.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Thee Stallion revealed that Swift is also a stallion.

“I love Taylor Swift, and I would like to collab with her one day,” Megan said. “She’s a stallion too, she’s a tall girl. I love that. We would be so cute next to each other.”

Get ready for a big week of Megan Thee Stallion as she is set to make a powerful return to the MTV stage as both host and performer at the 2024 VMAs, airing live on Wednesday, September 11th at 8 PM ET/PT from New York’s UBS Arena. Amid a remarkable year highlighted by her new album, MEGAN, and her global “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” Megan promises an unforgettable performance that will be a must-see.

The 2-time winner and 24-time nominee is up for seven nominations this year, including “Best Collaboration” with GloRilla and “Best Hip Hop,” a category she last won in 2020 for “Savage.” Megan also earned nods in “Song of the Summer” and “Best Trending Video” for her hit “MAMUSHI” featuring Yuki Chiba, which recently topped Spotify’s Global Viral chart in Japan.

Last year, Megan and Cardi B set the VMAs stage on fire with their debut of “BONGOS.” This year, the 3-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist looks to continue her unstoppable streak.

Following her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “HISS,” the Houston native remains a dominant force, with her latest album, MEGAN, featuring collaborations with Victoria Monet, UGK, and more. As Megan returns to the VMAs, all eyes will be on her to see if she adds more Moon Persons to her collection.