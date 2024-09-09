Nick Cannon says Mariah Carey is over his relationship. Speaking with People, he stated, “Yeah, she don’t want me.”

He added, “She’s moved on from my crazy antics.”

In August, Cannon said that he may have a wish to get back with his pop diva ex-wife, Mariah Carey, revealing he has a “Vision of Love” for her.

Advertisement

Cannon, 43, who is a father of 12, shared that he is hopeful he can rekindle his relationship with Carey, with whom he shares his first children, 13-year-old twins Moroccan “Roc” Cannon and Monroe “Roe” Cannon.

Taking ya’ll back to memory lane, the couple finalized their divorce eight years ago after six years of marriage.

Get this: in an interview with E! News on Tuesday, August 6, Cannon said, “We belong together.” He added that he would “absolutely” consider getting back together with the singer, 55, saying it would “be stupid if [he] didn’t.” However, Cannon admitted, “She don’t want me,” and jokingly told E! cohost Courtney Bee that given the number of children he has had since their separation, Carey would probably say, “No, you can’t come back home.”

In addition to his twins with Carey, the multi-hyphenate entrepreneur shares sons Golden Sagon, 7, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 1, and daughter Powerful Queen, 3, with Brittany Bell. He has another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 3, with Abby De La Rosa and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 1. He shares his son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and his daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. With Alyssa Scott, he has two children: son Zen, who passed away at 5 months old in December 2021 due to brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, born on December 14, 2022.

Cannon mentioned to E! that all of the children’s mothers get along, even though he doesn’t “expect them to.” He explained, “I think that’s the thing that people might always think that it would be that. But it’s like everybody lives their own life, before me and after me. So I think that’s how you keep the peace and everybody moving, like everybody worried about themselves and not worried about what someone else is.”

The avid father emphasized that the key to maintaining harmony is focusing on the children’s happiness, saying, “As long as the kids are happy and they have the strongest understanding, I think that’s what makes sense. You gotta operate out of that.”

Well, let’s see how it goes. We’re rooting for them either way.