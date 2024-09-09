Last week, September 4, Peacock celebrated the premiere of limited series FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST at Jazz at Lincoln Center, followed by an exclusive after party in The Appel Room overlooking Columbus Circle and Central Park.

Coinciding with the eve of NY Fashion Week, the red carpet kicked off with a surprise fashion show in partnership with GQ. Drawing inspiration from the series, models showcased high-fashion 70s-inspired looks, blending retro styles with modern sophistication. Adding to the 70s flair, the red carpet featured a replica of Chicken Man’s (played by Kevin Hart) 1966 Cadillac Calais, custom-built by the renowned West Coast Customs.

Over 800 guests were ushered into the Rose Theater for a packed screening of the first two episodes, “Round One: The Ballad of Chicken Man” and “Round Two: Fight Night”. Following the screening, attendees enjoyed an exclusive after-party, emanating 70’s nightclub, complete beats from DJ Trauma, and a photo op with Roc Nation’s Lenny Santiago’s iconic gold couch.

Advertisement

Attendees included Executive Producer Will Packer; Executive Producer, Writer, Creator, and Showrunner Shaye Ogbonna; Executive Producer and Star Kevin Hart; and cast including Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle and Terrence Howard, Chloe Bailey, Sinqua Walls, Dexter Darden, Lori Harvey and more.

Additional celebrity guests included writer and comedian Amber Ruffin, Love Island USA S6 winner Kordell Beckham, actress and comedian Ego Nwodim (Mr. Throwback, SNL), actor and comedian Adam Pally (Mr. Throwback), WWE Star “Sheamus” Stephen Farrelly, rapper and singer SAINt JHN, actress Lorraine Toussaint, rapper Busta Rhymes, Chicago Sky basketball star Kysre Gondrezick, Guerdy Abraira (The Real Housewives of Miami), Karen Huger (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Sunny Hostin (The View) and more.