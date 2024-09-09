Last week, the Hip Hop world was shaken after the death of ATL rap mainstay Rich Homie Quan was confirmed, with him passing away in his sleep in his Atlanta home. Now, the “Flex” rapper’s dad has gone public to state that his son had at least 2000 unreleased songs and was working on a 25-track album when he died.

Quan’s father, Corey Lamar, sat down for an interview with AintYouMalcom and revealed that his son was working on videos with 2 Chainz and Plies to complement the album he was preparing, which featured several big-name collabos. “He has a catalog… He has a ton of music that the fans deserve to hear,” his father added.

Lamar took to IG last week to express the pain of losing his son. “Lord please please please help me to understand this. To lose my son… my 1st born, my best friend. Lord let this be a dream…. Yall pray for me and my family. I feel like I’m crushed into a million pieces.”

The cause of Quan’s death has yet to be confirmed.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether Quan plans to release the project or any other music in the stash.