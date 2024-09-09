Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has put his luxurious Holmby Hills mansion on the market, listing the expansive estate for a staggering $61.5 million. According to property records, Combs, 54, originally purchased the palatial property in Los Angeles’ exclusive billionaire’s row neighborhood in 2014 for $39 million.The nearly 20,000-square-foot residence, set on a sprawling 1.3-acre lot, offers an abundance of opulent amenities. Hidden behind private gates and surrounded by lush landscaping, the estate features mature trees, formal gardens, and a resort-style swimming pool complete with a waterfall and grotto. An outdoor covered loggia provides an ideal space for alfresco dining and entertaining.Inside, the traditional-style home boasts 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen is complemented by a wine cellar and a separate catering kitchen, perfect for hosting large gatherings. For movie enthusiasts, a state-of-the-art theater can accommodate up to 35 guests, offering a cinematic experience within the comfort of home.On the second floor, the primary suite stands out with dual bathrooms and expansive closets. A gallery hallway leads to additional guest rooms and family suites, ensuring ample space for visitors. The estate also includes a large, two-story guest house featuring a gym and a recording studio, catering to both fitness and creative pursuits.Despite the sale, sources close to Combs emphasize that the decision to part with the property is not related to any ongoing civil litigation or investigation. “Diddy established his primary residence in Miami years ago and always planned to sell his LA home once his daughters grew up and moved out,” a source told Fox News Digital. “He’s an empty nester and spends most of his time in Florida. It has nothing to do with any civil litigation or investigation.”

With its prime location and extensive list of amenities, Diddy’s Holmby Hills estate offers a rare opportunity for luxury living in one of Los Angeles’ most coveted neighborhoods. As the music icon transitions to a new chapter in his life, this listing marks the end of an era for his presence in LA.