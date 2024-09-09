Global fashion and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN has announced its second collaboration with The Smiley® Company, unveiling the vibrant SHEIN X SmileyWorld collection. This exciting partnership brings together SmileyWorld’s iconic smiley face with SHEIN’s trend-driven designs, resulting in a range of stylish and affordable unisex accessories that are sure to add a cheerful touch to any wardrobe or home.

The collection features an array of items designed to infuse everyday fashion with SmileyWorld’s signature positivity and joy. From bold bags and stylish phone cases to cozy socks and eye-catching bedding, each piece is thoughtfully crafted to brighten up your day. With prices ranging from $10 to $35, the collection ensures that spreading happiness doesn’t have to break the bank.

SmileyWorld, a brand that has been synonymous with spreading happiness since 1971, perfectly complements SHEIN’s ethos of making fashion accessible and fun. This collaboration is a celebration of SmileyWorld’s upbeat and optimistic spirit, blending it seamlessly with SHEIN’s forward-thinking approach to fashion.

“We’re thrilled to partner with SHEIN once again,” said Janet Wilson, Chief Product Officer – Lifestyle Consumer Products at SmileyWorld. “Our collaboration with SHEIN aligns perfectly with our mission to spread happiness and positivity through fashion. We’re excited to see how this collection will bring smiles to people’s faces and add a burst of joy to their everyday lives through our signature designs.”

The SHEIN X SmileyWorld collection is now available exclusively on SHEIN’s website and app, offering fashion lovers the perfect opportunity to add a touch of joy to their lives. Whether you’re looking to elevate your style with a playful accessory or bring some positivity into your home, this collection has something for everyone.