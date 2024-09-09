The Chicago Sky’s season is taking a dramatic turn with the injury of superstar forward Angel Reese. On Friday, Reese suffered a wrist injury in a matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks, which now has ended her season.

What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol🥲Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. “God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.”

You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline! And Unrivaled league, see you soon! 💞😇

– Angel Reese