Back up the Brinks truck to Dak Prescott’s house.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones announced Sunday that the Dallas Cowboys and star quarterback Dak Prescott have agreed to a four-year, $240 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. The deal keeps Prescott in a Cowboys uniform through the 2028 season.

The contract includes $231 million in guaranteed money, the most ever in the league, surpassing Deshaun Watson’s $230 million guaranteed deal with the Cleveland Browns. Prescott’s $60 million average annual value is also the highest in NFL history, eclipsing recent $55 million deals signed by Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Green Bay’s Jordan Love, and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence. Prescott’s $80 million signing bonus sets another record, beating Love’s $75 million.

“I know that these numbers are beyond anything that I could have ever imagined,” Jones said.

The landmark deal was finalized just hours before Dallas’ season opener against the Cleveland Browns, following intense negotiations over the weekend, according to ESPN sources.

“There’s a lot of me that thinks [that] I hope Dak is our quarterback for the rest of my time,” Jones said. “And that’s not just limited to the terms of this contract, either. I have a lot of confidence in him. He brings so much to the table. He’s a player that the team follows — that’s big.”

In less than two weeks, the Cowboys secured Prescott as the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback and CeeDee Lamb as the league’s second-highest-paid wide receiver, locking both players in through 2028.