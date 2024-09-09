It was announced yesterday that Kendrick Lamar would be taking the stage for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, but some fans and other celebrities believe that one star from NOLA should’ve been the top pick for the NFL’s biggest gig of the year.

Even though K Dot took the stage for Super Bowl LVi alongside rap stars such as Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent, many believe that Weezy should’ve been offered the headlining spot for the biggest sports event of the year.

Culture critic DJ Akademiks argued that Kendrick is undoubtedly a great artist, but Super Bowl 61 should be in Lamar’s hometown, and the NFL could’ve waited two years to put him on center stage. Another New Orleans legend, Master P, saluted Kendrick as an artist and questioned why the Hot Boys superstar wasn’t chosen to perform in his hometown.

No one is saying Kendrick doesn’t deserve to make it on the Super Bow halftime stage, but many people on social media echo the same sentiments. There is still a possibility that Wayne might take the stage with Kendrick, being that they have “Mona Lisa” on “Tha Carter V” together, but it doesn’t seem satisfactory to Wayne fans or NOLA natives.

Do YOU think Wayne should perform at the Super Bowl instead of Kendrick?