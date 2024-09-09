Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray is the latest NBA superstar to collect a major bag. On Sunday, Murray inked a four-year, $208 million max extension.

According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, Murray is tied tot he Nuggets for the next five seasons, removing him from next summer’s free agency.

Murray is set to earn $36 million this season, with his salary rising to $46.4 million in 2025-26. He will then make $50.1 million in 2026-27, $53.8 million in 2027-28, and $57.5 million in the final year of his contract, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

