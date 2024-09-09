Several Miami Dolphins players, including All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, were detained by Miami-Dade Police Department officers before Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill was pulled over for allegedly speeding on his way to Hard Rock Stadium three hours before kickoff. According to ESPN‘s Jeff Darlington, a “verbal altercation” led to Hill being placed in handcuffs and cited for reckless driving. The incident, captured by fans, quickly went viral on social media. Hill expressed confusion over the escalation, stating he had “no idea” why he was handcuffed and insisted he was not disrespectful or profane. Videos show Hill lying on the ground, handcuffed, surrounded by four officers.

“Right now, I’m still trying to put it all together … I still don’t know what happened,” Hill said. “But I do want to use this platform to say, ‘What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?’ Worst-case scenario, you know? … Everybody has bad apples in every situation, but I want to be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this and make it a positive on my end and Miami-Dade and do something positive for the community.

“It’s hard. I don’t want to bring race into it, but sometimes it gets kind of iffy when you do. What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill? Lord knows what those guys would have done. I just wanted to make sure I was doing what my uncle always told me to do whenever you’re in a situation like that — put your hands on the steering wheel and just listen.”

Teammates Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith stopped to support Hill and help de-escalate the situation, resulting in Campbell’s detainment. Miami-Dade PD Director Stephanie V. Daniels initiated an “immediate review” and later announced that an officer was placed on administrative duties pending the investigation.

Despite the pre-game chaos, the Dolphins rallied to defeat the Jaguars 20-17, scoring 13 unanswered points in the second half.