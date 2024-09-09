Teyana Taylor is feeling the NFL fever. The superstar and her family hit Game 1 of the Atlanta Falcons season, cheering the Dirty Birds on against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Teyana Taylor and her girls at the Falcons v. Steelers game today pic.twitter.com/TcY17FaYwl — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 8, 2024

Kirk Cousins’ debut with the Atlanta Falcons fell flat in an 18-10 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trailing 15-10 with just over three minutes left, Cousins had a chance to engineer a game-winning drive but threw a costly interception while targeting Ray-Ray McCloud in double coverage, deflating the Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd.

Atlanta regained possession with 28 seconds remaining, but Cousins was sacked on the final play, sealing the defeat.”Needed to play better,” Cousins said. “That’s the bottom line. I thought our defense played very well; I thought our special teams played very well. We didn’t complement that enough on offense.”

