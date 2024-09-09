ICYMI, Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event included a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming music video for The Weeknd’s latest single, “Dancing in the Flames,” shot entirely on the just announced iPhone 16 Pro. The music video, from director Anton Tammi and director of photography Erik Henrikkson, will premiere on Friday, September 13.

See the teaser HERE

The all-new iPhone 16 Pro, the most advanced iPhone ever, features a larger display and the thinnest borders ever on any Apple product. The pro camera system brings all new creative features including the ability to record in 4K 120fps in Dolby Vision for smooth slo-motion video capture — on perfect display in the forthcoming music video for “Dancing in the Flames.” Four new studio-quality mics preserve true-to-life recorded sounds, Audio Mix uses machine learning to identify and separate background elements from speech, giving users three voice options: In-Frame Mix, Studio Mix, and Cinematic Mix, and so much more. iPhone 16 Pro also features the powerful A18 Pro chip, a huge leap in battery life, and comes in four stunning titanium finishes: black titanium, white titanium, natural titanium, and desert titanium.

Last week, The Weeknd revealed the title of his forthcoming album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” which marks the culmination of his acclaimed trilogy. Following “Dawn FM” and “After Hours,” this album is set to elevate his artistic narrative, encapsulating existential and self-referential themes that have captured the imagination of fans. The anticipation surrounding this final chapter is palpable, as it promises to be a powerful testament to The Weeknd’s evolution as an artist.