On this date in 2000, M.O.P.’s Billy Danze and Fame joined forces with Terror Squad’s First Lady Remy Ma, The Conglomerate general Busta Rhymes nad crew member to polish off the remix of their classic stick-em-up hit “Ante Up” on the Loud/Relativity imprint.

Pulled from their fourth full length studio album entitled Warriorz, Billy and Fame recruited producer DR Period for the production as well as famed NYC DJ Funk Flex to give an energetic intro to the song. The infectious horns incite the track’s hype level, making it a club banger as well as a pep song for any situation where that “brooklyn” energy is demanded.

The video was shot by director extraordinaire Little X in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn and features several artists and Hip Hop personalities including Gang Starr, Lord Have Mercy, Easy Mo Bee, Ralph McDaniels, DJ Green Lantern, Buckshot of Black Moon, Steele of Smif-N-Wessun, Method Man, Afu-Ra, and Tony Touch.

Ante Up was also featured in several silver screen classics such as Brown Sugar, You Got Served and even made it on an episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Salute to Billy, Fame, Teflon, DR, Buss-A-Bus, Remy and everyone else who was a part of making this a piece of Hip Hop history!