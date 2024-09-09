Hip-hop continues to reel from Rich Homie Quan’s sudden death. While attending the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players celebration, Offset delivered a message to RHQ’s family: “I wish you guys some type of prosperity, some type of overcoming of it.”

He added, “Shoutout to Rich Homie Quan, that’s a Day 1 artist that we all came up in the same lab, same kitchen, trying to make it happen. That’s a tragic thing in hip-hop. RIP to you and bless your family.”

From discussing NYFW to honoring Rich Homie Quan & more, here's what @OffsetYRN told Billboard while at this year's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players celebration. pic.twitter.com/8PZGwRQcup — billboard (@billboard) September 6, 2024

In a statement to TMZ, Rich Homie Quan’s family and representatives for the Fulton County morgue confirmed his death. In a statement, the family said they are “shattered and heartbroken by his sudden death.” A cause of deathw as not provided.

Advertisement

Boosie Badazz, Playboi Carti and Jacquees were among those first sharing the details and offering tributes online:

JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST OD ‼️JUST TALK TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY #gomissunigga — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 5, 2024

JUST TALKED TO YOU BRA 😓 #tipQUAN Never go forget yo smile n the way talked n of course yo music 💯 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 5, 2024

Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for Life. #Richgang — King Of R&B (@Jacquees) September 5, 2024

Playboi Carti paying tribute to Rich Homie Quan via IG 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kSyVoQ89A5 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 5, 2024

Rich Homie Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, is well-known among fans for his melodic trap flow and rose to fame for his catchy songs, including the number-one hits “Type of Way” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).” Rich Homie Quan was also a member of Rich Gang alongside Young Thug and Birdman, spawning the Rich Gang: Tha Tour Pt. 1.

In 2022, Rich Homie Quan announced a partnership with Venice Music, a cutting-edge music and technology firm created by Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo. Under his new label Rich Homie Entertainment, which will be serviced by Venice Music, Rich Homie Quan was set to independently release music.