20Xll Is Proving She Is Here To Stay With Recent Single “Locked In”

Breakout R&B artist 20Xll has recently released her latest single, “Locked In,” which signifies her second release of 2024, following a successful rebrand from Madox Destyn to 20Xll (Twenty-Twelve).

Teaming up with ATL native Destin Laurel, 20Xll collaborates with acclaimed producer Farro Jarro to deliver a refreshingly enjoyable and irresistibly catchy new single. Drawing inspiration from the Brazilian Funk wave, this trio seamlessly fused their talents to create a track that will have listeners dancing from start to finish.

In a recent statement, 20Xll explained, ” ‘Locked In’ represents a time in my life when I had a lot going on; juggling that on top of staying in a creative space was difficult. I had to continue to tell myself, ‘Don’t worry about the then, just have fun in the now.'”

With “Locked In,” 20Xll exhibits her growth as an artist and provides a glimpse of what’s to come from the rising superstar. Earlier this summer, 20Xll joined the stage opening for Keyshia Cole, The Game, Boosie, Plies, and Too Short for the Throwback Summer Festival in Tacoma, WA.

Since its release, the single has garnered widespread acclaim from prominent DJ coalitions and radio hosts. It is already gaining momentum on streaming platforms, making a significant impact in numerous markets across the nation. With its rapid ascent, the single is poised to become her most dominant release to date.

“Locked In” is now available on all streaming platforms.Listen on Spotify.