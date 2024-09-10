Detroit rapper Babyface Ray is set to release his new album, The Kid That Did, this Friday, September 13th. Ahead of the drop, Ray has unveiled the final single, “Wavy Navy University,” featuring fellow Detroit native Veeze. The track is accompanied by a music video set on a university campus, where the two rappers trade bars in a lively college setting.

The Kid That Did features an impressive lineup of collaborations, including appearances from mega-agent Rich Paul, G-Herbo, Hunxho, Boosman Dlow, DJ ESCO, King Hendricks, Doughboy Clay, Peezy, Moxie Knox, Rexx Life Raj, and Samuel Shabazz.

The album dives into Babyface Ray’s journey from his early mixtape days to his current status as a major player in hip-hop. Now, ten years after his first mixtape and two years since his debut album, Ray’s relentless drive has continued to push him to new heights. With tracks like “Rubberband Man” and “Count Money” featuring Bossman Dlow, The Kid That Did serves as a blueprint for his ascent in the rap game.

Advertisement