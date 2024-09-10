Druski Hosts Sold-Out 'Coulda Fest' Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena

This weekend, comedian, creator, and actor Druski hosted his first-ever sold-out comedy and music festival, “Coulda Fest,” at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The festival featured a star-studded lineup of live comedy sketches, music performances, and a heartfelt tribute honoring the late Rich Homie Quan.

Co-hosted by Druski and DC Young Fly, the event included surprise performances from GloRilla and Meek Mill and appearances from some of hip-hop’s biggest names. 21 Savage, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Kai Cenat, Soulja Boy, Young M.A., Yung Joc, Baby Drill, Roscoe Dash, Young Dro, Navv Greene, Yung L.A., Shop Boyz, Travis Porter, Rich Kidz, Baby Kia, DJ Unk, DJ Fresh, and Coulda Been House Season 1 winner Ugliest Rapper Alive were among the many who took the stage.

A comedic moment during the festival was when Druski got stuck in the air as he made an entrance.

The festival’s innovative format blended Druski’s signature comedic sketches with nostalgic musical performances, paying homage to various eras of Atlanta hip-hop. From surprise appearances to crowd-pleasing acts, “Coulda Fest” delivered an unforgettable experience, celebrating the vibrant culture of comedy and music while honoring Atlanta’s influential hip-hop legacy.