Global rap icon Eminem is set to return to the MTV Video Music Awards, opening the 2024 show live from New York’s UBS Arena on Wednesday, September 11th at 8 PM ET/PT. The 15-time GRAMMY® winner will deliver the first TV performance of tracks from his newly released 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady.

Eminem, who is tied with Peter Gabriel for the most Moon Persons wins, last opened the VMAs in 2010 with a memorable rendition of “Not Afraid” and a powerful duet with Rihanna for “Love the Way You Lie.” This year, he leads with eight nominations, including “Video of the Year,” “Best Hip-Hop,” “Song of the Summer,” and “VMAs Most Iconic Performance” for his 2000 medley featuring over 100 look-alikes.

Securing even one win would cement Eminem’s legacy as the most celebrated male artist in VMA history. He already holds the record for the most wins by a rap artist and, with 67 nominations, is the second most-nominated artist, trailing only Madonna.

Other notable VMAs moments include Eminem’s 2022 performance with Snoop Dogg, inspired by the Otherside metaverse, and his surprise 2012 appearance during Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s performance of “Forgot About Dre” and “Still D.R.E.” Eminem first made his mark at the 1999 VMAs with a performance of “Guilty Conscience” and “My Name Is,” winning “Best New Artist.”